RCC announces plan to keep city clean

The Kampala resident city commissioner, Mr Hussein Hudu, has announced a seven-point action plan to keep the city clean.

Mr Hudu delivered the plan on Tuesday while addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre.

The plan places the responsibilty of street vendors on the shoulders of shop, arcade and business owners, as well as managers.

Business owners will also be responsible for lighting up dark places, painting, renovating, naming and numbering of buildings. It also consists of taxi stages operating in designated parks, registration of boda bodas and keeping Kampala green.

While implementing the presidential directive in January, Mr Hudu banned all vendors from operating on the roadsides and urged them to find space in the Kampala Capital City Authority-owned markets.

Some vendors have, however, complained over lack of enough capital to rent the stalls.

Mr Hudu said shop owners shall be left with the obligation to keep the street vendors off the verandahs and warned them against accepting bribes.

“It has been alleged that some of the street vendors and hawkers pay money to shop owners and managers of buildings to sell on their merchandise. Any shop or building owner whose shop or building verandah is used for vending, will pay a heavy fine and have their shop closed,” he said.

He also tasked KCCA to light up the city to reduce crime.

“We are going to paint and renovate buildings in the city so as to give them a new look since most buildings look dilapidated and abandoned, the buildings shame the capital city,” Mr Hudu said.

Mr Hudu said every building should be named and numbered for organisation, adding that the taxi operators should also operate in designated areas.

“All taxis are required to belong and to park only from gazetted stages within the parks. Thanks to President Museveni, the taxi parks are looking good and organised. We shall not entertain a city where stages are all over and at will,” he said.

He said government was still reviewing registration of boda boda operating in Kampala metropolitan areas, adding that each rider shall be required to operate at a stage.

