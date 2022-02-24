RCC announces plan to keep city clean

Traders in down town, Kampala last month. Photo/Joseph Kiggundu

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Business owners will also be responsible for lighting up dark places, painting, renovating, naming and numbering of buildings.

The Kampala resident city commissioner,  Mr Hussein Hudu, has announced a seven-point action plan to keep the city clean.
Mr Hudu delivered the plan on Tuesday while addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre.
The plan places the responsibilty of street vendors on the shoulders of shop, arcade and business owners, as well as managers.

