Rising fuel prices push up sugar costs

A woman measures sugar in her retail shop on main street in Jinja City. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

By  Tausi Nakato

What you need to know:

  • The chairperson of Uganda Sugar Manufacturers’ Association, Mr Jim Kabeho, attributes the skyrocketing prices of sugar to the surge in fuel prices.

  • In May 2017, sugar prices hit a record high of Sh7,000 per kilogramme, up from Shs6,000 for packed and Shs4,600 for unpacked.

The rising fuel prices have pushed the cost of sugar, one of the highly-consumed home products, up, according to sellers who spoke to Daily Monitor.
Mr Rogers Nabikamba, who owns a wholesale shop in Jinja City, on Tuesday, said the cost of a 50kg bag of sugar has increased by at least Shs5,000.
“Previously, we were buying a 50kg bag of sugar at a factory price of Shs140,000, but it has increased to between Shs145,000 and Shs150,000, meaning we are reselling it at between Shs152,000 and Shs154,000,” he said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.