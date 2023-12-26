Three dead as suspected ADF rebels raid another village in Kamwenge

Three people were killed last night by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants who raided Nyabitusi village 1, Kamwenge District in western Uganda, just a week after a similar attack in another village in the same district claimed the lives of 10 residents.

Kamwenge Resident District Commissioner, Isiah Byarugaba Kanyamahane said the victims’ house was set ablaze during the Christmas Day attack.

"It's true three people were killed by ADF rebels and their house was burnt. I am at the scene establishing more facts," he said.

The victims are said to be an elderly woman and her two grandchildren.





By the time of writing this story, efforts were underway to ascertain if there were more casualties.

One of the first responders, a resident, who arrived at the scene at around 6am on Tuesday said he found the house already burnt with the victims’ charred bodies buried in the ash.





"Yesterday (Monday), we reported to police after seeing suspicious people in the village. They sent their patrol team but after a few hours, they left and promised to return today (Tuesday) with their canine dogs. But by the time I arrived here, there were no security personnel," he said.

The attack comes a week after 10 people were killed in Kitehurizi village, Kyabandara parish, Kamwenge Sub County by suspected militants who looted food stuffs, money and set houses ablaze.

Similar attacks have in the past days been witnessed in border areas neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, especially Kasese District which has reported recurring raids by the suspected militants whom President Museveni has more than once described as pigs and promised to crush before assuring the nation that the ADF were defeated.

