Three injured as Global bus overturns in Mpigi

At least 69 passengers have survived death after a bus they were travelling in overturned at Nabyewanga Village in Mpigi District on the Masaka-Kampala highway.

The majority of the passengers on board escaped unhurt, according to eyewitnesses. Some of the passengers escaped through the windows.

According to a statement released by ASP Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson of the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate, the bus Reg. No. UAX 283A belonging to Global Coaches, which was moving at high speed swerved off-road as it tried to give way to Canter Truck Reg. No. UBJ 648J.

"The accident which occurred at around 1040hrs Friday morning involved a global bus which was traveling from Kampala to Mbarara and a Canter Diana that was coming from Masaka to Kampala. In the process of giving way to the canter which was overtaking recklessly, the bus swerved off-road and overturned injuring three people," she said.

Ms Nampiima added that the victims were rushed to nearby clinics for first aid treatment and the Canter truck was impounded and its driver arrested.

Investigations into what could have caused the accident are still ongoing.

Mbarara-Kampala road has remained one of the deadliest highways in the country, registering between 200 and 300 fatalities annually.

Passengers and road safety activists have always complained about the speed of Global Coaches which they say put the lives of those on board in danger.

On August 18, 2016, a Global Coaches’ driver died and twenty passengers survived with injuries in a midnight accident near Kyazanga Town in Lwengo District along Masaka-Mbarara highway.

On May 26, 2019, another Global bus heading for Kampala crashed into a house in Mpugwe in Kalungu District after failing to brake. No passenger got hurt.