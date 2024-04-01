Uganda Martyrs student, 47, found hanging dead in shop

Police in Kabale District in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a 47- year- old Master’s degree student at Uganda Martyrs University allegedly killed herself.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate said Gloria Uwimana, a resident of Kamukira cell, Kirigime ward in Southern Division, Kabale Municipality was found hanging dead in her shop in the municipality on Saturday.

“The deceased woke up at around 6am and the husband, one Emmanuel Arineitwe, inquired where she was going and she told him that she had some coursework to finish up and submit. The husband believed it since she was a master’s degree student of Uganda Martyrs University,” ASP Maate said on Sunday.

But when he woke up later at 8:40am, he found her eyeglasses and mobile phone in the sitting room.

Their daughter told him she had left for her shop.

Mr Arineitwe is said to have received a phone call from one Augustine Muwanika, the head teacher of Child Africa informing him about the death of his wife.

She was reportedly found hanging dead in the shop before police was alerted.

Uwimana’s body was taken to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem before police later confirmed she died by suicide.

“It’s unfortunate to commit suicide. Our people should always seek services of the relevant offices for counselling rather than resorting to termination of their individual lives which is uncalled for,”Mr Maate said.

The lack of emotional intelligence is said to be significantly exacerbating marital misunderstanding among young couples in Uganda, propelling devastating consequences.