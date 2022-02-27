Nations ban Russian planes from 'democratic skies'

Several nations have announced plans to close their airspace to Russian planes as parts of the world unite in ramping up sanctions over Moscow invading Ukraine.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The European Union is also shutting airspace to Russian planes.
  • NATO on Sunday slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for putting his nuclear forces on alert, saying it was dangerous and "irresponsible", with the White House claiming he was again "manufacturing threats that don't exist in order to justify further aggression".


Countries across Europe and beyond are banning Russian planes from transiting through their airspace in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

