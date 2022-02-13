Oil majors face backlash as era of big profits returns

TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné during  the signing of the MoU on Renewable Energy between the government and TotalEnergies at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala on February 1, 2022. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA  

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • US firm ExxonMobil, France's TotalEnergies, and UK giants Shell and BP announced in the past week 2021 profits totalling a whopping $66.7 billion.

Soaring energy prices have brought massive profits to oil majors -- along with fierce criticism from environmentalists and politicians at a time when consumers are left with rising bills.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.