Ukraine crisis deepens as Russians attack nuclear plant

This screen grab taken on March 4, 2022 from a footage of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear authority shows a wide view of the Ukrainian nuclear plant during attack with shell fire by Russian forces.PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The six reactors at Zaporizhzhia, which can power enough energy for four million homes, were apparently undamaged by the fire in a training facility. Monitors reported no spike in radiation. 

Ukraine accused the Kremlin of "nuclear terror" and the West expressed fury on Friday after Europe's largest atomic power plant was attacked and seized by invading Russian forces, who continued to shell major cities.

