Large turn up of learners in West Nile schools is impressive

A few weeks ago, I was in West Nile Sub-region for work. I visited eight schools both in towns and rural communities in four districts of Moyo, Yumbe, Adjumani, and Nebbi, and I must say the turn up of learners is impressive. However, the many numbers of learners in some of these schools doesn’t represent all schools in the entire sub-region considering it has eight districts.

Learners being back in school has many advantages, including though not limited to; a likely reduction in cases of teenage pregnancies considering many girls are back in school, learners are also able to access information on how to keep themselves and others safe, increases their chances of completing their studies and continue to the next level, and reduces their chances of engaging in bad behaviour such as abusing drugs and alcohol.

And, of course, not forgetting the social aspect of it. During lockdown, children missed out on socialising with peers as one of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Yet play and interaction make a huge difference in children’s development.

In his book, “Children’s Peer Relations and Social Competence: A Century of Progress”, Gary Ladd, Arizona State University professor of psychology and human development, examines the role of peer relationships in child and adolescent development by tracking major research findings from the 1900s to the present.

Ladd’s findings reveal that some of the skills children learn through their peer relationships include assertiveness, conflict- management, how to earn respect and control aggression. Research also indicates that play with peers provides children with important opportunities to discuss feelings, expand thought processes and knowledge, and experiment with language and social roles.

On the other hand, teachers shared some of the factors that have influenced this big turn up of learners.

In some schools, administrators had several meetings with parents/guardians, sensitised them about the value of education and encouraged them to support their children, and most parents responded positively. Most children were tired of being at home, as many faced problems like child labour, violence, hunger, forced marriages, and so schools are a better environment than most homes.

Then some learners were studying from private schools, but during lockdown, their parents lost their sources of income, and the children had to join government schools.

On the downside of this, large numbers of learners comes with challenges. In some of these schools, learners were decrying of limited desks and classrooms. They revealed that four or five learners squeeze themselves on one desk while others sit on the floor especially in lower classes. The leaners are calling upon government to increase on the number of desks in their schools, and where possible, construct more classrooms.

Additionally, though teachers and school administrators are happy that many children have reported back to school, they are overwhelmed by the numbers. Large classes make it harder for teachers to monitor and manage, giving minimum attention to all learners, yet not all pupils grasp information at the same time.

As studies continue, government, schools and other stakeholders need to work together to address such challenges and make the school environment learner friendly.