Large turn up of learners in West Nile schools is impressive

Vivian Agaba

By  Vivian Agaba

What you need to know:

  • Ladd’s findings reveal that some of the skills children learn through their peer relationships include assertiveness, conflict- management, how to earn respect and control aggression. 

A few weeks ago, I was in West Nile Sub-region for work. I visited eight schools both in towns and rural communities in four districts of Moyo, Yumbe, Adjumani, and Nebbi, and I must say the turn up of learners is impressive. However, the many numbers of learners in some of these schools doesn’t represent all schools in the entire sub-region considering it has eight districts. 

