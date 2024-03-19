Wasswa boots Buffaloes as Hippos win Seguya Cup

Yassin Wasswa's boots shone on a searing hot Saturday afternoon as Jinja Hippos beat Buffaloes 20-16 at Dam Waters to maintain their second spot in the Nile Special Rugby Championship.

The full back has been Hippos’ first choice kicker this season but had struggled to fit in his boots. He had caused panic in the hosts’ camp after failing the easiest of conversions to complement Emmanuel Odoi’s opening try but went on rampage later on to convert five penalties.

The Buffaloes put up a spirited fight to trail the hosts 14-13 at the break thanks to Jimmy Katumba’s try and Daniel Kateregga’s kicks but lost their rhythm in the second stanza. They were eventually punished by Wasswa who stole the show in the second half to walk home with the Nile Special man-of-the-match envelope.

Hippos’ left-winger Brighton Bakasa takes on Aaron Tukei of Buffaloes during the encounter in Jinja. Photo/ Courtesy of Jale Morgan on X

“They came very hard on us but we overcame them because this is what coach Soggy (Robert Seguya) taught us and we couldn’t disappoint him on such a day,” Hippos coach Edmond Quaresma said after the game.

“We lost the point which is not because of our faults but a credit to Buffaloes. We expect more of these tough challenges because everyone is noticing our rise but it only means that we have to work harder,” he added.

We did our homework and pushed them far but to be honest Jinja is now a very tough place to pick points as compared to 10-20 years ago,” Arthur Ngolobe, the Buffaloes coach, commented.

The match also doubled as the second leg of the Robert Seguya memorial Cup in honour of the fallen legend. Ironically, Emmanuel Seguya scored a late penalty but that was reduced to a consolation underscoring the impact Seguya had on Hippos as compared to their “Kyadondo brothers”.

Hippos keep their second place with 25 points as Buffaloes remain 7th with 18.

Heathens beat Rhinos 26-12 at Kyadondo to maintain a four-point gap at the top as holders Pirates keep the chase alive in third place with 24 points following their hard-fought 29-21 win over Walukuba in Bweyogerere.

