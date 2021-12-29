Arsenal's Arteta tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Arsenal and Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 21, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Arsenal's Premier League match against Wolves on Tuesday was postponed because their opponents had a surfeit of Covid cases.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and will miss the Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City on Saturday, the club said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.