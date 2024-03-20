Botes happy with Queen Cranes despite loss to Nigeria

Nigeria’s experience at U-20 level came to the fore as they beat Uganda 2-0 in the semi finals of the women’s football tournament at the ongoing African Games in Cape Coast, Ghana.



Uganda’s coach Sheryl Botes made slight changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Ghana in the last group game. Juliet Nalukenge came in as a second striker ahead of captain Catherine Nagadya but only lasted one half as the latter returned for the second half.



Catherine Wujja also made way for Harima Kanyago while Claire Kebirungi and Shakirah Nankangwa replaced the suspended Docus Lwalisa at left back and centre back respectively.



“Key for us was to win this game today but we knew it would be tough and challenging playing against the defending champions,” Botes said before she added “our girls needed this and they will never forget this.”



In the first half, Uganda showed that intent and went pound for pound with Nigeria but everything unraveled when the Queen Cranes tried to be too careful in the midfield battle with this nation that has the honour of being; tournament defending champions and winners of the continental U-20 World Cup qualification tournament since 2002.



Fatigue sets in

“In the 74th minute we changed formation. First of all in the first half we tried to put Nigeria under pressure and they struggled to come out of the back.

However, games like these put girls under pressure, which means decision making must be quicker. And much as we tried to apply pressure, we were losing the ball a lot and Nigeria were putting a lot of balls behind the defensive line to their number three (forward Ezekiel Motunrayo)



As we came back into the second half, we changed formation to deal with no.4 (Chinyere Kalu) and 10. (Addo Yina),” Botes explained as she rued the fatigue that set in after and allowed Nigeria to open the scoring through Judith OkahAdaobi’s rebounded shot from a corner kick in the 74th minute.



“Remember that when you face Nigeria, a team of that quality; when they keep running at you, something will give. And it will give if your midfield is not in position,” Botes said explaining the second goal where the substitute Shamirah Nalugya lost the ball allowing Yina, who was in acres of space, receive unchallenged and play it behind the defensive line for Nigerian substitute Chiamaka Okwuchuku to finish.



“This is the first tournament these players are playing together but I can tell you that they are walking away from this tournament with more knowledge on how we want to work.



The best team to play right now was Nigeria. I could not have chosen another team. Superiority was on the side – more clinical, forceful and powerful but we took away important lessons.”