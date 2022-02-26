Prime

Changing the law, stifling dissent: How federation bosses return unopposed

Locked out all potential challengers. Some of the federation heads in a group photo with NCS and Sports ministry officials during a past symposium. Fufa’s Magogo spearheaded amendments to the federations electoral laws that have seen his seat secured from ‘outsiders’ while he can only stifle insiders. Muhangi (inset) has produced a textbook law at the boxing federation. PHOTOS/Mugabi ARTs, JOHN BATANUDDE & ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • A leaf from politics proper. Many sports federation chiefs appear to glean wisdom from the mainstream politics and now have no qualms amending legal frameworks in ways that favour their incumbency while stifling potential challengers.

When Dominic Otucet was announced unopposed as president of Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) for the fourth straight term on January 29, Moses Muhangi posted in a WhatsApp group: “In other federations being unopposed is okay but in UBF, it’s a crime.”
One journalist responded: “Unopposed is okay when others are content.”
Muhangi, the outspoken Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) boss, who was due to be announced unopposed for a second straight term in a week, retorted: “Even in heaven Satan was not content.”

