Ethiopia's Abiy calls for diplomacy to end Ukraine crisis

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

By  TESFA-ALEM TEKLE

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia was among the 13 other countries that did not attend the UN session, and hence was marked absent from the voting.
  • A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the UN resolution while five countries—Russia, North Korea Belarus, Syria, and Eritrea—voted against the resolution deploring Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday called on all parties to conflict in Ukraine to exercise maximum restraint and step up diplomatic efforts to end the devastating crises in Europe.

