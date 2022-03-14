Cattle keepers suffer losses over dry spell in Nakasongola

Cattle grazing at a farm in Nakitoma Subcounty, Nakasongola District. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Statistics show that 70 percent of the district population are cattle keepers who entirely depend on seasonal rains to feed their animals. 

Dry spells that have hit parts of Nakasongola District since last October have caused a drop in cattle prices with a cow costing between Shs200,000 and Shs350,000.

