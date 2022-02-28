High commodity prices push Uganda’s inflation to 3.2% - UBOS

A woman measures sugar in her retail shop on main street in Jinja City. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Analysis by geographical areas and income groups, reveals that Gulu registered the highest inflation of 4.4 percent but slightly down from 4.5 percent registered in January 2022.
  • The least inflation was registered in Jinja at 1.6 percent for the last 12 months to February 2022 the same rate recorded in January 2022.

The steady increase in prices of commodities and services over the last 12 months, ending February 2022 has pushed Uganda's inflation to 3.2 percent up from 2.7 percent registered in January.

