Janet clears semi-candidates to sit for 2022 exams

Janet Museveni, Education minister

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • This only applies to semi-candidates in Primary Six, who can sit for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Senior Three students, who can sit for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

Education minister Janet Museveni has cleared all learners in semi-candidate classes, who have the capability to sit for the forthcoming 2022 examinations, to be allowed to register.

