Lawyer Mabirizi loses second bid for his release from prison

Lawyer Male Mabirizi in the dock at Buganda Road Court on March 7. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Mabirizi stated that he was not accorded a right to a fair hearing by Justice Musa Ssekaana, thus leading the judge to end up with a wrong conclusion of sentencing him to 18 months imprisonment.

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has lost a second bid to temporarily be released from Kitalya prison where he is serving 18 months for insulting judicial officers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.