Museveni appoints Kandiho new police chief of joint staff

Maj Gen Abel Kandiho has been appointed as the new Chief of Joint Staff of Uganda Police Force. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Job Bwire

  • While handing over CMI office, he said: “I want to clear this; this is a normal transfer and I have left without any bad record. Thank you Mr President for the new appointment and I will perform to the best of my knowledge and ability."
  • His removal from CMI came days after a highly-billed visit to Rwanda by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the UPDF Land Forces commander.

President Musevemi has appointed former Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, as the new Chief of Joint Staff of Uganda Police Force.

