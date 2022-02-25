Nema blocks developer from constructing gabions in L. Victoria 

The National Environment Authority (Nema) has blocked a private developer from constructing gabions on the shores of Lake Victoria at Kasenyi Landing site in Katabi Town Council.

Nema’s intervention followed a routine inspection by the environment police protection unit in the area on February 19, 2022.

”The inspectors discovered that the developer didn’t have the requisite approval documents to undertake such an activity, contrary to provisions of the National Environment Act, No 5 2019,” a statement from Nema dated February 21, 2022 reads in part.

According to Nema, degradation of lakeshores by unregulated activities such as this can have deleterious impact on the lake including of plants and animal habitats, and loss of breeding grounds for aquatic species.

“Therefore, Nema calls upon all developers to always seek due approval and guidance from the authority, on how to sustainably undertake projects that could impact on our environment and natural resources. The public should remain vigilant and continue reporting environmental breaches and incidents within the communities,” the statement adds

Nema deputy spokesperson, Mr Tonny Acidri, said seven workers found on site were arrested and investigations to identify the proprietor are ongoing.

“The suspects have since been released on bond awaiting prosecution as we look for the developer,” he said in when contacted on Friday.

He said the developer’s intention of erecting gabions was to block water from accessing his premises located within the protected buffer zone.

According to the National Environment Management Act, any person constructing a permanent structure in a 200-metre buffer zone needs clearance from the authority.

In 2020, residents along Lake Victoria shores suffered massive flooding which was partly blamed on increasing encroachment on the lake buffer zones . This prompted Entebbe municipal authorities to demolish some illegal walls and structures that stretch through the buffer zones on the shores of Lake Victoria along Nambi Road, but some owners have since reconstructed the illegal structures.

In 2013, the former Nema executive director, Dr Tom Okurut presented a paper on the fate of Lake Victoria warning that the lake would dry up due to human activities such as overfishing, pollution, conversion of forests and wetlands into farmland that remove the vegetation cover from soil, resulting in massive silting. Dr Okurut also pointed out that there was no clear regulation of the lake and whoever is next to the lake regulates it as they see fit.

