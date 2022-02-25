Nema blocks developer from constructing gabions in L. Victoria 

Environment police officers inspect the shores of Lake Victoria where the said developer was erecting gabions. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • Nema deputy spokesperson, Mr Tonny Acidri, said that a total of seven workers found on site were arrested and investigations to identify the proprietor are ongoing. 

The National Environment Authority (Nema) has blocked a private developer from constructing gabions on the shores of Lake Victoria at Kasenyi Landing site in Katabi Town Council.

