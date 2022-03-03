Russia-Ukraine talks: Neutral parties should play proactive role

Allawi Ssemanda

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • On the other side, China has not shown side and has been calling for diplomacy as the best way of resolving this crisis. 

It is a week since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what Russian President Vladimir Putin described as a “military action” aimed at protecting Moscow supporters from a supposedly “genocidal” regime.

