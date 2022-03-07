US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group, February 26, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Moscow, which launched an invasion into its Eastern European neighbor on February 24, has in recent days recruited fighters from Syria hoping they can help take Kyiv, four US officials told the US daily. 

Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters experienced in urban combat as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, according to US officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.