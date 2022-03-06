Have clear plans before withdrawing NSSF cash 

A teller in a banking hall. Whereas there are over two million people saving with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) only 90,000 members qualify for midterm access. PHOTO | FILE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: NSSF mid-term cash 
  • Our view: Withdrawing part of your retirement savings without a clear plan is suicidal and in the end, breeds financial distress in old age, particularly when one is unable to meet medical bills and other necessities. 

With effect from tomorrow, March 7, more than 93,000 people who have saved with the National Social Security Fund for 120 months, or 10 years, and are above 45 years old will be free to apply for 20 percent of their savings. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.