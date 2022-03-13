Muhumuza needs Shs152m for a kidney transplant

Dereck Muhumuza

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • The cost for haemodialysis is Shs150,000 per session. Other costs include admission, daily medicines, which according to Muhumuza, have gone above Shs20m. 

With Shs152m, Dereck Muhumuza hopes that he will be able to get a kidney transplant that will enable him to live a healthy life. 

