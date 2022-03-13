Muhumuza needs Shs152m for a kidney transplant

With Shs152m, Dereck Muhumuza hopes that he will be able to get a kidney transplant that will enable him to live a healthy life.

In July 2021, Muhumuza developed severe hypertension which rapidly worsened that one day, he collapsed. He was rushed to C.O.U Hospital in Mukono from where he was referred to the Uganda Heart Institute.

After being reviewed by specialists who also conducted several tests, Muhumuza was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease. Prior to this diagnosis, he had not experienced any signs of kidney disease. The first course of action was dialysis twice or thrice a week as advised by a specialist at Mulago specialised National Hospital.

Other treatments he has received thus far include antihypertensives-initially intravenous labetalol, oral medication (amlodipine, hydralazine), Rosuvastatin for hypertriglyceridemia, several antibiotics, calcium and phosphorus supplements, erythropoietin, ferrous sulphate and folic acid supplements. He also at times gets uremic crises such as uremic gastritis, which is managed with I.V ondansetron, I.V Omeoprazole, I.V paracetamol.

The cost for haemodialysis is Shs150,000 per session. Other costs include admission, daily medicines, which according to Muhumuza, have gone above Shs20m.

His attending doctor, Dr Simon Peter Eyoku, a senior nephrologist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, advises that he gets a transplant since dialysis was only a measure to keep him alive as the family looked for funds to make the kidney transplant possible.

However, the need is dire today because the dialysis is weakening his heart. The transplant is to be done in India on April 20. Therefore, Muhumuza and his family appeal to the public to help them raise Shs152m needed for the transplant.

For any assistance, please send to mobile money numbers 0787367728 and 0754785554 in the name of Edward Muhumuza or to Centenary Bank, Mukono Branch, Account number 3203274696.