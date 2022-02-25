Govt says time to end disability stigma, launches wheelchair distribution

The government through the Ministry of Health has launched a national distribution of wheelchairs with a call on Ugandans to stop stigmatising Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Currently, only two per cent of the 12.4 per cent of people living with some form of disability have access to assistive technology services, according to the Ministry of Health. This means the rest are struggling on their own to survive and also to move from place to place.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister of Health, acknowledged that access and utilisation of wheelchairs to aid in rehabilitation has remained a challenge in Uganda as a result of inadequate funding to procure wheelchairs and their accessories.

“But not only that, the wheelchairs also need replacement as these people grow and also because of wear and tear. We also have challenges of limited human resource capacity and inadequate equipment maintenance,” she said.

The minister further said studies have indicated that persons with disability in Uganda often face significant levels of discrimination and stigma. As a result, they are invisible to society and are prevented from participating in their families and community activities.

This, the minister said, arises out of fear and ignorance of the rights of persons with disability by the service providers and duty bearers.

“And the people of Lira City, please do not stigmatise persons with disabilities. They are just like any of us. They didn’t choose to be what they are. So, I request you to embrace them, live with them and support them to participate in all activities like you have been doing,” Dr Aceng added.

The minister made the remarks while launching the distribution of wheelchairs and a new USAID-funded project tagged Learning, Acting and Building for Health Systems (ReLAB-HS) at the Mayor’s Garden in Lira City on Thursday.

“The National Wheelchair Committee plans a fitting and distribution process countrywide starting with the national launch here in Lira City. Disability inclusion in the health sector is a free condition for the achievement of universal health coverage.”

Dr Aceng revealed that her ministry and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints entered into a memorandum of understanding to support persons with disability in the county.

The partnership which is expected to run up to 2025, is aimed at ensuring that at least 500 quality wheelchairs and mobility aid services are provided to people with disability across the country.

Mr Mathew Omara, the chairperson of PWDs in Lira District, complained that the current health care services are not environmentally friendly for people with disability.

According World Bank, One billion people, or 15% of the world’s population, experience some form of disability, and disability prevalence is higher for developing countries. One-fifth of the estimated global total, or between 110 million and 190 million people, experience significant disabilities.

Mr Jimmy Walter Onen, Uganda country coordinator for ReLAB-HS, said Uganda’s high disability rate is exacerbated by sexual abuse, discrimination, stigmatization, and marginalization of persons with disabilities.

“Much remains to be done in Uganda to support stakeholders in understanding and raising awareness about the urgent need to strengthen the Ugandan rehabilitation and AT sector, delivery systems, and the understanding of AT needs,” he said.

He said under the ReLAB-HS project, they will work in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, to among others, strengthen the country’s health system to be more responsive to the growing needs for rehabilitation within the population.