Govt says time to end disability stigma, launches wheelchair distribution

Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, local leaders and beneficiaries pose for a photo during the national launch of wheelchair distribution in Lira City on February 24, 2022. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • Dr Aceng revealed that her ministry and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints entered into a memorandum of understanding to support persons with disability in the county.

The government through the Ministry of Health has launched a national distribution of wheelchairs with a call on Ugandans to stop stigmatising Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

