NRM’s Todwong flies to Germany to ‘clear opposition propaganda’

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General Richard Todwong and the party’s Secretariat Director responsible for Foreign Affairs Maj. (Rtd) Awich Pollar Tuesday afternoon left for Germany for a three-day conference which will be attended by the party members in the diaspora.

Mr Todwong was delegated by President Museveni who is the party’s national chairman to attend the event scheduled to start on July 15 as the party seeks to create more visibility and “clear opposition propaganda”, according to a Tuesday statement issued by NRM's senior manager Information and Public Relations, Mr Rogers Mulindwa.

“Awich Pollar further stated that the conference will give them an opportunity to create more party visibility, clear the misconceptions by the opposition propagandists, lure investors into Uganda and seek audience with different development partners among many other objectives,” Mr Mulindwa said.

Others on the delegation include Mr Richard Komakech, a senior researcher attached to the SG's office and Patrick Obura, the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Secretary General.

Speaking shortly before take-off at Entebbe International airport, Mr Awich is quoted to have said the conference to be held in Munich City will also attract participants from United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, Dubai, Norway and South Africa among others.

In 2021, Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 provided for the Directorate in charge of Foreign affairs which party officials say, has since created a closer working relationship between the secretariat and our members in the diaspora.

Maj. Awich Pollar who for long served in foreign services heads the Directorate.

Recently a similar event was held in Canada and several others are lined up for the near future, according to the NRM officials.

The NRM conference in diaspora will happen just days to a similar event organized by the leading opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine.

Organisers of the NUP diaspora convention said this year’s event will seek to address the different torture and human rights violations against their supporters in Uganda.

The convention will be held in the city of Long Beach, California from August 12 to 14. Some of the keynote speakers include congresswoman Karen Bass from Los Angeles; Hellen Epstein, a prominent journalist who is also a professor of human rights and public health; and Prof Milton Alimadi, an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University & John Jay College of New York.

“Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu is the guest of honour,” Mr Joel Ssemakula , NUP’s diaspora treasurer told this publication recently.

Last month, NUP’s top brass attended a convention in the Netherlands in which they deliberated upon the chilling effect and apt response to human rights violations in Uganda. The merits of joining the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) were also discussed, but it was human rights violations that topped the bill.