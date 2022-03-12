Some of the suspects who were arrested after the Kasese killings display their wounds in the Jinja Magistrate’s Court on December 14, 2016. The suspects say they were tortured by security. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Oder probe revisited: Ghosts of past haunt NRM govt

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • In the second instalment of our series on torture in post-independent Uganda, Frederic Musisi writes that recommendations from probes by justices Mohamed Saied and Arthur Oder have largely remained on paper.

Following a rebel attack on the Mpoma Radio Satellite, 10 miles east of Kampala, in May 1984, the Obote II’s army—the Uganda  National Liberation Army (UNLA)—conducted a sweep of the area, during which they unloaded unbridled terror on the area of the Namugongo Martyrs shrine then part of Mukono District.

