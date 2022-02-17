Prime

What to expect as third wave of Covid-19 ends

A Covid-19 treatment centre at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. A few districts are still grappling with the pandemic.  PHOTO/GEORGE MURON

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Latest statistics indicate that the positivity rate is about 1 percent.

The Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has said the Covid-19 third wave, which was triggered by the Omicron variant, has ended.
But some scientists say this is not yet the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, warning that another variant may emerge soon and trigger another wave.
Dr Aceng tweeted yesterday: “While the country is out of the third Covid-19 wave, registering a low positivity rate and no district in alert or response phase, I appeal to the population to continue following SOPs and get vaccinated! It is me and you to show responsibility for our health and safety.”

