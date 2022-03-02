Zaake accused of mockery after skipping disciplinary committee

Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake (left) consults one of his lawyers while appearing before the House Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline on February 28, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • The Mityana municipality MP was sent to the committee for questioning over allegations that he made abusive tweets directed towards the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among

At 11 am Wednesday, Mr Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality legislator was expected to meet with Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline for further questioning over accusations of misconduct following his alleged abusive tweets directed towards the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.

