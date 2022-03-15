‘Hackers’ edit Speaker Oulanyah’s Wikipedia profile- Chris Obore

The director communication and public affairs at Parliament, Mr Chris Obore, said Tuesday night that some people had ‘hacked’ into Wikipedia and edited the profile of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

However, in a statement posted on his Twitter handle, Mr Obore said the ‘hackers’ had logged-in through virtual private network (VPN) to avoid detection.

"Deputy Speaker Anita Among is traveling to see her boss and is the only person to inform MPs and public like she did when he was taken to the US. Ignore speculation," Mr Obore added in the Tuesday night statement.

Ms Among who has been in charge of Parliament since February when Mr Oulanyah was flown to Seattle in the United States of America for specialized treatment, on Tuesday adjourned the House sine die (indefintely).

Among is reported to have travelled with Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, and an unidentified brother of the Speaker.

Mr Oulanyah was last seen in Parliament in December 2021 and by that time, he had only chaired a few sessions including the passing of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Bill, which permitted the mid-term access to members’ savings. He was elected into the speakership position in May 2021.

Oulanyah travelled out of the country for treatment on February 4, with reports claiming that the Uganda Airlines Bus A330-800 neo with registration code 5X-NIL was used to fly him to Seattle, Washington in the United States. The journey was estimated to have cost $500,000 (about Shs1.7b).

The Speaker’s journey and admission outraged a section of Ugandans living in the United States who protested against the trip.

The demonstrations later forced some legislators from the Acholi Sub-region on February 9 to hold a press conference within the confines of Parliament to condemn the diaspora actions. The legislators even offered to refund the Shs1.7b.